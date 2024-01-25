Brentford star Ivan Toney has decided to stay at the Bees until the summer but when that time comes, Man United could make a move for the 27-year-old as Erik ten Hag needs a striker.

Toney returned to action last weekend against Nottingham Forest following an eight-month ban for breaching betting rules and the Englishman marked the occasion with a goal.

The Brentford star had an exceptional 2022/23 campaign and that has attracted interest from Arsenal and Chelsea, with the Gunners being considered the frontrunners for the 27-year-old according to the Independent.

The Guardian have reported that Toney will stay at Brentford until the summer, and according to The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell, Man United will be monitoring his progress throughout the second half of the season ahead of a potential attempt to sign the Bees striker.

? Manchester United are monitoring Ivan Toney's return to Premier League football with Brentford. (Source: @lauriewhitwell)

A January exit was very unlikely for Toney as Brentford have placed a £100m price on him for the current transfer window.

All the clubs involved in the race require a goalscorer and the addition of a 27-year-old at Man United would take a lot of pressure off of Rasmus Hojlund. The Danish star could partner the Englishman up front if Ten Hag decided to change his system or back the Brentford star up, which would allow the 20-year-old room to develop.

However, the Manchester club will have a tough task on their hands to win the race as Arsenal’s project and involvement in the Champions League will be seen as a far more attractive option to any striker looking to move to England this summer.