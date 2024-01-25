According to reports, Manchester United are interested in signing Boca Juniors’ Aaron Anselmino, a gifted young defender from Argentina.

As per Planeta BJ, Man United have made an enquiry for the €25 million-rated teenage Argentine.

The Red Devils are in dire need of defensive reinforcements and the 18-year-old may end up being a valuable long-term acquisition.

He possesses the skills to become a dependable defender in the Premier League and Manchester United may develop him into a top-tier player.

For a player with his potential, the stated €25 million price seems rather fair, and he might easily justify the investment in the upcoming seasons.

Despite having only five senior games for Boca, the 18-year-old has shown promise.

The young center defender is a competent ball player. With an average of over three tackles won each game, he has won 68% of his ground and aerial duels.

The youngster is also attracting interest from AC Milan, but Boca will not part with the defender until the winter transfer window unless they receive at least €25 million transfer fee.

Valentin Barco left the Argentine giants lately to join Brighton & Hove Albion. A €9.2 million release clause in his contract was activated by the Premier League team.

To prevent a recurrence, Boca recently gave Anselmino a new contract that included a €18.4 million buyout clause. For the last few days of the transfer window, that amount has increased to €25 million.

United could be unable to pay the money upfront because of problems with Financial Fair Play. A loan deal with an obligation to buy is one option, but the team could have other ideas.

Only one more loan signing may be registered by the Red Devils because Sofyan Amrabat is already on loan. They will probably concentrate on signing a striker on a loan deal.