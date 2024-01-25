Mauricio Pochettino expecting £52 million Chelsea star to return against Liverpool

Mauricio Pochettino is expecting two senior Chelsea players to return from injury within a week.

The Blues, despite their huge squad roster, have been forced to contend with a lot of injuries this season.

Arguably the most frustrating of them all has been Christopher Nkunku though.

The Frenchman, who joined from RB Leipzig last summer for £52 million (Sky Sports), has been plagued with injuries, including to his knee and, most recently, his hip.

However, with Nkunku finally edging closer to a return, Pochettino has confirmed he is hopeful he can include the attacking midfielder in his matchday squad to play away against Liverpool in the Premier League next Wednesday

“No they [Nkunku and Malo Gusto] could be available for Liverpool on Wednesday,” he told reporters, as quoted by Football London.

“We need to see how they evolve in the next few days. But they’re not going to be available tomorrow [against Aston Villa].”

Suggestions Nkunku could return within six days will serve as a major boost to Chelsea, and their fans, who have been desperate to see the highly-rated Frenchman string a few games together.

During his four years at RB Leipzig, Nkunku, who signed a contract with Chelsea until 2029, scored 70 goals and registered 56 assists in 172 games in all competitions.