Mbappe wants Real Madrid move but his demands leave the way open for Liverpool

It would appear that the Kylian Mbappe transfer saga will soon be at an end after it was reported that the French World Cup winner had finally agreed to go to Real Madrid.

According to Bild (h/t Fichajes), Mbappe has expressed the desire to be plying his trade at the Santiago Bernabeu from the 2024/25 campaign, a decision that will certainly disappoint his current employers, Paris Saint-Germain, and other potential suitors, Liverpool.

However, his financial demands mean that the Reds still do have some hope of landing the player, albeit they would need to break the bank in order to do so.

The outlet note that the striker wants an incredible €70m a season in salary, with Real Madrid only prepared to go to half that figure.

It’s doubtful too that Liverpool would go anywhere near the higher figure, which could actually mean that Mbappe prices himself out of a move altogether.

If Florentino Perez baulks at the player’s demands and pulls the plug on any potential deal, it does hand Liverpool an opportunity to land the player that would spearhead their attack for years to come, but the money men at Anfield would need to get creative in order for any deal to get close to being signed off.