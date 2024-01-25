Newcastle could make late move for Tottenham star

According to reports, Eddie Howe could turn to Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg before the window closes next week.

After an underwhelming start to the season sees the Magpies firmly rooted in 10th place, January reinforcements are badly needed if they want to climb back to the European spots during the campaign’s second half.

However, due to financial regulations, their movement in the market has been limited as they may have to move players out if they want to bring in any new names.

With Kalvin Phillips now on his way to West Ham from Manchester City, Newcastle could turn their attention to Tottenham’s Hojbjerg.

According to Aaron Stokes from The Chronicle via TeamTalk, Howe’s side could make a late loan move for the Danish midfielder as his name has been ‘bubbling away under the surface’ at the club.

With Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur, James Maddison and Pape Matar Sarr all fighting to be part of Ange Postecoglou’s midfield three, it has pushed the 28-year-old to the fringes of the team.

Hojbjerg has already been linked with several moves to the Serie A as Juventus are reportedly big admirers of his as Spurs look to free up some space after their busy January window.