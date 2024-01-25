Newcastle given the opportunity to sign key £60m target but FFP could derail deal

It’s been a quiet window for much of the Premier League this winter, and even cash-rich Newcastle are being hamstrung by Financial Fair Play when it comes to landing their targets.

The Magpies need to strengthen in key positions, but an inability to do so is hampering their efforts on the pitch.

Injuries have blighted the North East giant’s quest for success, with a Champions League campaign that promised so much ending on a whimper.

Even Premier League success, which many felt wouldn’t be too far away in coming once the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) took over, is nothing but a distant dream at present.

Tenth place in the table and 14 points off the Champions League places mean that Newcastle can probably look forward to a Europa League campaign next season at best.

A new, statement signing would really give the men from St. James’ Park a lift, and Everton have even offered the Magpies the opportunity to sign one of their key targets.

According to Football Transfers, the Toffees are open to selling Amadou Onana for £60m, a player that would be perfect for slotting into Newcastle’s midfield given Sandro Tonali’s ongoing ban and concerns over both Joelinton (injury) and Bruno Guimaraes (transfer).

Unfortunately for Eddie Howe, the club aren’t in a position to buy Onana outright and could only do a loan-to-buy deal, something that apparently doesn’t suit Sean Dyche or Everton.