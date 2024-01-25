Newcastle set for last minute drama after Yasir Al-Rumayyan meeting

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle could be in for some late transfer deadline activity.

That’s according to recent reports, which claim the Magpies could yet do some big business before next week’s winter deadline.

While the likes of Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson have been subject to interest from Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid respectively, fans have yet to see any fresh faces walk through the St. James’ Park door.

More Stories / Latest News
Ancelotti tells Leeds why they should sign Premier League versatile ace
World class Arsenal target’s attitude has left current club “not happy at all”
Agent of £86 million Man United star addresses transfer rumours

However, according to the Telegraph’s Luke Edwards, CEO Yasir Al-Rumayyan’s recent trip to the UK could suggest the club are lining up something special.

“It is my understanding that Yasir Al-Rumayyan has been in the UK the last couple of days, speaking to Newcastle’s board. Are they going to sanction a big-money move?” the journalist said.

“The money would come from Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund but whatever Newcastle do now will come off their summer budget. I would expect Newcastle are the club who will give us the most drama and the most intrigue as we head towards deadline day.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.