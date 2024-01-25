One of the best players in the World with €150m transfer value could arrive at Man United

Kylian Mbappe is set to be the most talked about player heading into the summer transfer window as Real Madrid try to bring the superstar to Spain once again.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward is out of contract with the Ligue 1 leaders at the end of the season and the Spanish giants are the big favourites to get a deal with the French star done in 2024.

According to Sport, sources indicate that should this transfer happen, Real Madrid have “already decided” to offload their main man Vinicius Junior to make room for Mbappe on the left wing.

This would be an incredible decision for the La Liga giants to make and it would put the big clubs in England on high alert.

Vinicius has been one of the best players in the World in recent seasons and has become the main man for Real Madrid. This would be a crazy decision for Los Blancos to make, although it would bring in a huge amount of money.

The Brazilian star is valued around the €150m mark, which is a fair fee for the winger, with Sport suggesting that Man United could be one of the clubs interested in luring the Madrid star to England.

That will be impossible without Champions League football but there will be others that will enter the race if it becomes clear that Real are willing to sell.