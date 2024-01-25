Reliable Man United journalist says no signings will arrive at Old Trafford in January

Man United’s season has not gone to plan and with fans expecting some signings to help turn things around, that will not happen during the January transfer window.

The Red Devils spent big during the summer transfer window, bringing in stars such as Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund but they have not had the desired impact at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s men sit eighth in the Premier League and have been knocked out of both the Champions League and Carabao Cup, leaving just the FA Cup to play for.

Many might have expected some new signings to arrive during the current window but that will not be happening due to tight finances, reports The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell.

Tight finances mean even loans are ruled out for Manchester United at this stage.

A lot of Premier League clubs are watching their finances this January, which has led to a quieter window than normal.

However, Man United are a club that need to do some business and this news will come as a blow to fans of the Manchester club who may have been hoping for a top four push during the second half of the season.

This means the summer window will be a major one for Ten Hag as he looks to build a squad that can compete next season.