Man United given path to signing wonderkid if he impresses on loan at another INEOS club

Manchester United may reportedly have been given a path towards the future signing of Italian wonderkid Simone Pafundi as he prepares to go on loan to another INEOS club.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently purchased a 25% stake in Man Utd, but also has control over other teams such as Ligue 1 outfit Nice and Swiss side FC Lausanne-Sport.

Lausanne are now set to sign Pafundi on loan from Udinese with a permanent buy option, and it’s suggested in a report from Blick, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, that if he performs well there, it could mean United have a pathway towards signing him in the future due to the INEOS connection.

This could end up being an exciting development for Red Devils fans, though of course this still remains something pretty hypothetical and not at all imminent.

Pafundi looks like a player with a big future in the game and it will be interesting to see how the 17-year-old forward gets on during his time in Switzerland.

United have a proud tradition of bringing through top young players like this, so he may well get the chance to show what he can do at Old Trafford if he continues to develop well in the next two or three years.