Six Premier League clubs in Deloitte Rich List Top 10

The Deloitte Football Money League 2024 has been published and six Premier League clubs find themselves in the top 10, with another two sneaking into the top 20.

With eight clubs in that list, the English top-flight could still therefore be considered to be Europe’s best league in so far as wealth across the board is concerned.

Italian clubs take up four spaces, Spain and Germany have three each, whilst France have two clubs that have made the list.

Even though Man City are the reigning Premier League and Champions League holders, they were overhauled at the top of the list by Spanish giants, Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are back on top for the first time since 2017/18, and it’s believed that the easing of Covid-19 restrictions has helped them get to the summit.

Other notables are FC Barcelona who, despite their well-documented financial troubles, have landed in fourth spot, ahead of the likes of Man United, Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

West Ham sneak in at no.18, just shy of Saudi-backed Newcastle United.

FULL DELOITTE FOOTBALL MONEY LEAGUE TOP 20

Real Madrid – €831.4m

Man City – €825.9m

Paris Saint-Germain – €801.8m

FC Barcelona – €800.1m

Manchester United – €745.8m

Bayern Munich – €744m

Liverpool – €682.9m

Tottenham Hotspur – €631.5m

Chelsea – €589.4m

Arsenal – €532.6m

Juventus – €432.4m

Borussia Dortmund – €420m

AC Milan – €385.3m

FC Internazionale Milano – €378.9m

Atletico Madrid – €364.1m

Eintracht Frankfurt – €293.5m

Newcastle United – €287.8m

West Ham United – €275.1m

SSC Napoli – €267.7m

Olympique De Marseille – €258.4m