Liverpool underwent a significant overhaul of their midfield during the summer, seeing the departure of key players and the arrival of new faces.

One name that has been circulating since the summer transfer window, and continues to be discussed in January, is Fluminense star Andre Trindade.

Sources from HITC Football recently revealed that Marco Silva’s Fulham, who recently faced Liverpool in the League Cup, have renewed their interest in 22-year-old midfielder Andre Trindade. Trindade has drawn comparisons to a young Javier Mascherano, with Tim Vickery even suggesting that he is superior to Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz.

Following Liverpool’s interest in the summer, the South American football expert expressed bewilderment that the pursuit of Andre Trindade hasn’t progressed further, stating to Sky Sports News that he is “absolutely baffled” by the lack of further developments.

“I am absolutely baffled and financial fair play is part of this,” Vickery told Sky Sports News. “Even Fulham, who have been closest recently, they think signing this player isn’t a priority.

“Liverpool were the club closest to signing him in the summer. We understand that a big-money offer came in. Since then, he has only grown.”

In terms of profile, Andre Trindade aligns well with Liverpool’s needs – a robust midfielder with presence, adept at handling pressure and initiating attacks from deep. It’s plausible that Liverpool might revisit their interest in him this summer, unless he secures a move elsewhere before then.