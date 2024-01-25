Spurs have been one of Europe’s busiest clubs throughout the January transfer window.

And, according to recent reports, the Lilywhites’ winter business may not be done just yet.

Despite already signing defender Radu Dragusin from Genoa and striker Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig, Ange Postecoglou appears intent on bringing in another fresh face.

Rumoured to want a new central midfielder, the no-nonsense Aussie reportedly has eyes on Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher.

Even though Gallagher, 23, has remained a regular under Mauricio Pochettino, the England international is one player who could be sacrificed as a way to help the Blues balance their finances.

And in light of this, according to journalist Graeme Bailey, Spurs, despite being cross-town rivals of Chelsea’s, are “keeping an eye” on the situation, which, if the player gets his way, could yet include signing a contract extension.

Since the start of the season, Gallagher, who spent the 2022-23 campaign on loan with Crystal Palace, has registered six assists in 27 games in all competitions.