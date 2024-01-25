Striker keen on joining West Ham before deadline day

Serie A forward Boulaye Dia is reportedly keen on a move to West Ham as David Moyes seeks potential attacking reinforcements.

After a stellar first half to the season, the Hammers currently find themselves just outside of the top four in sixth position having already secured passage to the Europa League knockout stages.

But in order for them to improve on their trophy-winning last season, they may need to bring in some reinforcements in the January window to help them finish strong.

They have already secured the signing of Kalvin Phillips on loan from Manchester City until the end of the season but could look for a striker option.

With Michail Antonio still suffering from injury, Moyes has been forced to deploy Jarrod Bowen up front with Danny Ings barely seeing any minutes on the pitch.

According to reports from Calcio Salernitana via Football Fan Cast, Salernitana forward Dia is ‘keen’ on a move to the London club.

The 27-year-old scored 16 goals last season for his side and has netted four goals in 13 games so far this season.

West Ham will get their Premier League campaign back underway next Thursday when they face Bournemouth at home.