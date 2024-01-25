Liverpool recently contacted La Liga sensation over potential transfer and received a response

Liverpool have reportedly shown stronger interest than anyone else in a potential transfer move for Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo, and contacted him about this before January.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, there is plenty of interest in Kubo from Liverpool, Napoli and clubs in Saudi Arabia, but it seems that for the time being the talented 22-year-old has made it clear that he’s happy at his current club.

Liverpool contacted the player before the winter window, but it seems he made it clear that he’s not looking for a move right now.

Kubo has hit some of the finest form of his career with Sociedad, having previously struggled in spells at both Real Madrid and Barcelona as a youngster.

Perhaps now approaching his peak years, the Japan international looks like hot property on the transfer market and it makes sense that Liverpool have shown such a strong interest.

Kubo looks like he’d be a fine fit for the Reds, particularly as they could soon have to think about replacing Mohamed Salah – another talented left-footed player who plays on the right-hand side.

Salah is not getting any younger and the financial power of the Saudi Pro League could perhaps be of some concern to Liverpool, but if they could secure a signing like Kubo they’d be in decent shape even if they were to lose their Egyptian star.