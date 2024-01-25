Ange Postecoglou confirmed during his press conference on Thursday that James Maddison will be returning to the squad for Friday’s FA Cup clash.

Postecoglou will have his eyes firmly fixed on his side’s FA Cup clash with Manchester City on Friday night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Despite their incredible past few seasons, the treble winners have always struggled when playing away against Spurs.

Tottenham fans will now be even more optimistic that they can keep that tradition going after the latest news surrounding Maddison.

The English midfielder signed for the club in the summer and has been nothing short of exceptional since but an ankle injury has kept him out since November.

Speaking on Thursday, Postecoglou confirmed that he is in a ‘good place’.

“From the last game, everyone’s OK,” he said via The Standard.

“Deki’s [Kulusevski] recovered from his illness. Madders has had a full training week so he’s in a good place.”

But the Australian manager will still be without his captain Heung-min Son who is still on international duty at the Asian Cup with South Korea.

Midfielders Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr will also miss the cup clash as they are both away on international duty.