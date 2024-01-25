Tottenham are reportedly hoping to agree a £26million transfer deal for highly-rated young Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa by the end of today.

Spurs seem to be in a bit of a hurry to finalise a deal to sign Nusa in case the transfer ends up being hijacked, according to Team Talk, who note that Chelsea and Newcastle United have also shown an interest in the 18-year-old.

Nusa has really caught the eye in his relatively short career so far, and it makes sense that there’s so much interest in him at the moment, with Tottenham now looking in a good position to win the race for his signature.

Team Talk note that Chelsea have Financial Fair Play regulations that could now hinder their chances of signing the Norway international, while it’s not been a particularly busy January from Newcastle either, so there may be similar concerns that make a move to St James’ Park unlikely as well.

Spurs would do well to land a top talent like Nusa, who looks like having a very bright future in the game, and £26m could end up looking like an absolute bargain in years to come if he fulfils his immense potential.

The report adds that Nusa is likely to stay with Brugge until the summer, even if a deal is agreed with THFC this month.