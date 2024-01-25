Tottenham midfielder could ask to leave for Premier League rivals

Tottenham midfielder Bryan Gil has reportedly received offers from Premier League rivals and could ask to leave according to reports.

The North London club have made the most of the January window after already bringing in two first-team players Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin.

They have also been open to departures with the likes of Djed Spence, Ivan Perisic and Eric Dier all leaving the club on loan deals.

But according to reports they could potentially lose one more player with midfielder Gil linked with a move away.

Per Corriere dello Sport via TBR Football, multiple Premier League clubs have placed offers for the Spaniard.

The 22-year-old arrived in North London from Sevilla in the summer of 2021 but has failed to nail down a place in the starting line-up.

Gil has gone on several loan moves back to La Liga in the past two seasons and since remaining at Tottenham this season, has only made nine Premier League appearances with just two starts.

With the recent additions of Werner and Brennan Johnson alongside the arrival of James Maddison in the summer, Gil will find it very difficult to win a place in the first team.