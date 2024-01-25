Transfer news: Benzema Man Utd update, Chelsea to discuss signing PL star, Felix’s Barcelona future & more

This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

What could Martial injury mean for Benzema Man Utd transfer?

Every day there are stories about Karim Benzema and there is a lot of excitement about potentially seeing him come back to Europe, but as I keep saying, the only way to see him back in Europe is if he takes a huge pay cut, otherwise it’s impossible.

We have new rumours about Manchester United because of the injury to Anthony Martial. It’s been confirmed that Martial will be out for ten weeks after surgery, so it’s led to stories that Man United could return for Benzema. However, as of today, sources at the club believe this is really unlikely because the package is too expensive, and because of Financial Fair Play. At the moment, even with the Martial injury there are no changes to Man United’s plans because of FFP. I’d still keep things open in case they find a good opportunity but there are no concrete names so far, nothing close at this stage, so it remains very quiet.

This is the current situation, but let’s see if Benzema can change his mind and accept a huge pay cut, in that case it could be a different story – Lyon, for instance, are trying every day to make the impossible possible, but as of today there is still no change to the Benzema story.

Saudi Pro League bosses are also continuing to push to keep Benzema – possibly at another Saudi club if he doesn’t stay at Al Ittihad.

Broja out and Duran in for Chelsea?

Armando Broja continues to attract interest towards the end of the January transfer window. We can mention the likes of West Ham, Wolves, but it’s also important to mention Aston Villa – they have always been interested in that possibility, and from what I’m hearing now, there will be a direct meeting with Chelsea to discuss Jhon Duran.

Chelsea have been linked with Duran by the Telegraph and I can confirm there is an interest, but Chelsea have not decided yet whether they want to proceed – nothing is advanced or decided. Chelsea have discussed this possibility internally, and for sure there will be contacts to discuss the conditions of the deal, then we’ll see if it goes beyond a conversation and they decide to make a bid.

Chelsea were also interested in Gabriel Moscardo back in August but they never wanted to spend €22/23m fee for the talented young midfielder, who is now joining PSG. Chelsea’s plan was to offer way less and Corinthians rejected, so it was never close or almost done. PSG chief Luis Campos made the difference for Moscardo, he travelled to Brazil to scout Moscardo in person and to open negotiations for the Brazilian wonderkid.

Inter Milan deal nearly done

Mehdi Taremi’s move from Porto to Inter Milan is almost done. With free agents we have to be careful because it’s not done until the contract is signed and the medical is completed, but, as I told you two weeks ago, it looks like an agreement in principle is there on a two-year contract.

Inter, on a daily basis, are speaking with intermediaries, and working on the final details – then it will be a ‘here we go’. This is the story – Taremi would join Inter in the summer as a free agent, not in January.

Barcelona yet to decide on permanent Joao Felix transfer

Fans have asked me about new reports regarding Joao Felix’s future as it’s been suggested that Barcelona are leaning towards not keeping him after his loan spell this season.

However, I’m always repeating the same on Joao Felix and Cancelo: time for decisions will be close to the summer window, not now. My understanding is that Barca are very happy with both Felix and Cancelo but there are no negotiations taking place now, it’s not clear what’s going to happen with Financial Fair Play, the asking price and more, it’s too early.

We will see what happens in the next months, but for me, Joao Felix is a top player and he is doing well at Barca and it would be a good idea to continue there.

In other news…

Kalvin Phillips – Despite what’s been reported elsewhere, the relationship between Kalvin Phillips and Pep Guardiola was very good, from what I heard. Phillips has always been super professional despite being often benched, Pep was happy with his behaviour. Of course there were some tense moments but it’s part of football, it always happens at big clubs. But I’m told it was not a negative relationship.

Kieran Trippier – It looks like Trippier’s move to Bayern Munich is currently off, but Newcastle fans don’t need to worry as Kieran is one of the best professionals in the world of football. He’s serious, so he was obviously tempted by Bayern but never going to break his relationship with Newcastle…no chance. His mood is very normal, always professional as I mentioned, and he’s happy to stay at Newcastle.

Tosin Adarabioyo – The Fulham defender is out of contract this summer, but no decision has been made on his future so far, as his agent stated today. There has been no communication from player side to Fulham, so it’s still open. Clubs from Italy and England are keen, but there is no decision yet and I feel it’s going to take some time. In my opinion he’s a very good player, probably underrated, and could be a good fit for a top six club.