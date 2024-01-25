Journalist Dan Kilpatrick thinks two Tottenham players could leave the club before deadline day.

He believes Postecoglou could look for more reinforcements with Bryan Gil’s and Hobjerg’s exits on cards.

Speaking on the podcast, Kilpatrick said: “I still think there’s work to do, I still think they’re looking at things, but I think we’re now back in the position probably that Spurs have often found themselves in in January where they’re probably looking at one in, one out.

“They’re looking to sell before they can buy.

“I’m looking at the squad and Hojbjerg is the obvious one attracting interest from European clubs, Juventus are the latest linked with him.

“I think it’s pretty obvious that he wants to go and play more regularly and probably doesn’t really suit Ange’s system.

“Bryan Gil is another one, I think Spurs would look at a permanent deal for him after a succession of loans since he signed.

“And then if either or both of them go then I think there could be replacements coming in.” – said Kilpatrick.