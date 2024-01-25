Video: £50m Arsenal target continues incredible season with FA Cup goal

Bournemouth lead Swansea 5-0 in their FA Cup tie at the halftime break and it was Arsenal target Dominic Solanke that added the fifth before the break.

The striker has been linked to the Gunners during the current transfer window as Mikel Arteta needs a new forward but the Cherries value the former Liverpool star around the £50m mark, which clubs will not pay.

The North London club will very likely wait until the summer to address this issue, which will then give them more time to decide who they want to sign as Brentford’s Ivan Toney is also an option.

Solanke is having an incredible season under Andoni Iraola’s leadership and he continued it with another goal in the Cherries’ FA Cup clash with Swansea on Thursday night.

