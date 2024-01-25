Video: Michail Antonio’s epic response to Kalvin Phillips question

Manchester City West Ham FC
Posted by

It was announced earlier this week that Man City ace, Kalvin Phillips, had agreed to join West Ham and would have a medical on Wednesday ahead of contract signing on Thursday.

Hammers ace, Michail Antonio, was one of the Sky Sports panel working on the Fulham v Liverpool Carabao Cup semi-final second leg, and it was the perfect opportunity to ask him about the signing.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal tracking superb 20-year-old with five goals and seven assists in 2023/24
Emile Smith Rowe has revealed when he could leave Arsenal amid London rival transfer links
Mbappe wants Real Madrid move but his demands leave the way open for Liverpool

“First I’m hearing of that” was his epic response, ensuring the rest of the panel collapsed in fits of giggles.

Pictures from Sky Sports

More Stories David Moyes Kalvin Phillips Michail Antonio Tim Steidten

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.