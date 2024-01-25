Video: Michail Antonio’s epic response to Kalvin Phillips question

It was announced earlier this week that Man City ace, Kalvin Phillips, had agreed to join West Ham and would have a medical on Wednesday ahead of contract signing on Thursday.

Hammers ace, Michail Antonio, was one of the Sky Sports panel working on the Fulham v Liverpool Carabao Cup semi-final second leg, and it was the perfect opportunity to ask him about the signing.

“First I’m hearing of that” was his epic response, ensuring the rest of the panel collapsed in fits of giggles.

"Kalvin Phillips to West Ham…" "…First I'm hearing of that!" ?? pic.twitter.com/Fz8BL97aq3 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 24, 2024

