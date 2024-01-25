According to Massimo Brambati, West Ham have made an £11 million bid to acquire Monza’s centre-back Valentin Carboni before the January transfer deadline.

However, the former Torino defender stated that his Italian football agent friend informed him that the bid was emphatically rejected by the 22-year-old defender, per TMW radio.

Carboni has showcased his talent by making 12 Serie A appearances this season. Previously, he spent last season on loan at relegated Venezia. Additionally, he has represented Italy at various youth levels, including the under-21 side, highlighting his potential and promising career trajectory.

Pursuing a deal for a 22-year-old centre-back in January might seem unconventional, especially considering West Ham’s existing options in that position and their other transfer priorities. And in addition, Carboni hasn’t exactly set the world alight for Monza this season, with only 8 of his 12 appearances coming as starts out of a possible 21 matches so far this season.

To add, Monza’s position in 12th place in Serie A suggests they haven’t been among the top-performing teams. This further raises questions about the reasoning behind West Ham’s interest in signing him.

Nayef Aguerd has recently been linked with a move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain, could this be a sign that the Moroccan international could be on his way out. Only time will tell.