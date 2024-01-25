Subject to certain conditions, Manchester City will finalise a deal this summer for West Ham United and Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

During the most recent summer transfer window, Etihad Stadium officials pursued a deal for Paqueta as the team prepared to be without Kevin De Bruyne for half of the season due to a hamstring injury.

In addition to their desire to bolster their midfield depth for the season, Manchester City made a move for Paqueta worth above £80 million in order to complete the deal. However, the move fell apart because of FA’s investigation over gambling involving the West Ham star.

It appears that the Premier League champions, who are interested in bolstering their midfield in the summer transfer window of 2024, will go back to West Ham with a new offer for Paqueta.

This is in line with the information provided by Manchester City insider “Tolmie’s Hairdoo” on X, who claims that a deal involving star midfielder Lucas Paqueta and West Ham this summer will be completed for a transfer cost of £45 million in addition to Kalvin Phillips’ services.

The report also reveals that, should Lucas Paqueta be exonerated of his gambling charges by then in the year, people negotiating within the London Stadium still anticipate him wanting to join the treble-winners.

This week, Phillips is expected to complete his transfer to West Ham. He has agreed to a six-month loan at the London Stadium, with the intention of reviving his playing career and securing a spot in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024.

It is believed that West Ham, who have long admired Phillips and his talent in the middle of the pitch, have added the option to buy the former Elland Road player on a permanent deal.