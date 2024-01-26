Al Ettifaq lead the way for 27-year-old Tottenham flop with five appearances in 2023/24

With a few days left of the January transfer window there’s still time to get deals over the line, and that could mean that one former Tottenham Hotspur flop can resurrect his career elsewhere.

Ahead of Spurs’ expected epic FA Cup tie against Man City, Ange Postecoglou appears to have a squad he’s happy with, the two recent additions of Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin adding to those players that were already at the club including who the Australian brought in during the summer.

One player that doesn’t appear to have a future at White Hart Lane is on-loan star, Tanguy Ndombele.

The 27-year-old midfielder has been plying his trade at Turkish Super Lig giants, Galatasaray, but according to Tuttomercatoweb, he’s started just five games throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

That’s led to suggestions that his time in Turkey will soon be over, and the outlet goes as far as to suggest that Saudi Pro League side, Al Ettifaq, are leading the way for his services.

After seeing Jordan Henderson depart, Steven Gerrard needs cover in that area of midfield, and Ndombele is an achievable aim at this point in the season.

Rennes may yet scupper such a move as it’s believed that they’re looking for a replacement for Nemanja Matic, and heading home to France may be the player’s preferred choice.