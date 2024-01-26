Both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur could do with an out and out striker to address any goalscoring concerns that the North London giants may have.

Though the Gunners have the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz, and Spurs have relied upon the services of Richarlison and Son Heung-min, none of that quartet could be said to be a goalscoring machine.

Ange Postecoglou’s tactical nous and brilliant recruitment has ensured that the Lilywhites haven’t really missed Harry Kane at this point, whilst Mikel Arteta could only sit back and watch as his players squandered an abundance of chances against Liverpool in a recent FA Cup tie which ultimately saw the Reds progress.

It’s therefore no surprise that both Premier League clubs would be interested in the services of RB Leipzig’s Lois Openda.

According to HITC (h/t Fichajes), any move for the 16-goal ace is likely to cost interested parties £70m+.

That type of outlay would appear to be beyond any club during this month’s window, as Financial Fair Play seems to have bitten hard.

What that means of course is that both North London clubs, and any others that wish to bid for Openda, have the best part of six months to convince the player to join.

Let battle commence.