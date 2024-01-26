Arsenal are searching for a striker to take the team to new heights this season, but supporters will probably have to wait until the summer to see a move take place.

Big-name players like Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen have been linked to the Gunners.

However, Arsenal are looking for less expensive choices because Brentford are believed to seek almost £100 million for their best player and Osimhen is anticipated to be sold for a similar price, with Chelsea also showing a strong interest.

One individual whose name has been mentioned is Joshua Zirkzee, a 22-year-old striker for Bologna who was previously with Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich. The Gunners are paying close attention to the Dutch forward and could be interested in making a move for the Serie A striker.

Zirkzee, who has scored seven goals in 15 Serie A games for Bologna this season, has become a highly fascinating player in recent years.

Unavoidably, his performances have sparked a lot of attention, even from Manchester United, Arsenal’s bitter Premier League rivals.

Arsenal find Zirkzee’s release clause of under £34 million to be very alluring on paper. However, there seems to be a catch that might turn the Premier League’s biggest teams away, and that catch is Bayern Munich.

The inexpensive release clause was previously disclosed by Bologna director Marco Di Vaio to be “only valid for Bayern”, according to Football Italia.

Arsenal may have to make a larger offer if they hope to persuade the Serie A team to sell, which may leave the Premier League team unsure about whether to pay a big transfer fee sign him or not.

The Gunners not only face competition from Man United to sign him but their North London rivals Tottenham are also keeping an eye on Zirkzee with the intention of signing Harry Kane’s long term replacement.