Aston Villa are reportedly keen on signing the Athletic Club Bilbao attacker Nico Williams.

The 21-year-old winger is capable of operating as a striker as well, and he could prove to be a quality acquisition to their attack.

Unai Emery needs to add more depth in the final third and the versatile forward could prove to be a solid, long-term acquisition for the West Midlands club.

A report from Den Jones via Give Me Sport claims that clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in the player as well, and Aston Villa will have to move quickly if they want to secure his signature.

The attacker reportedly has a £43 million release clause in his contract. It will be interesting to see if he’s willing to move to the Premier League in the coming months.

Aston Villa have had an impressive campaign so far and they are currently pushing for Champions League qualification. If they can secure European football for the next season, they will be an attractive destination for players.

However, Liverpool and Arsenal certainly have greater pull compared to Aston Villa and they will be better placed to sign the player if they are truly interested in him.

Aston Villa have improved their squad immensely under Emery and the Spanish manager will want to take his side to the next level now. They will have to bring in top class players in order to compete with the Premier League elite in the coming seasons.

Williams has five goals and nine assists to his name across all competitions this season, and he could share the goalscoring and creative burden with Ollie Watkins if Villa can get the deal done.