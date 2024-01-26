Bad news for Man United fans as seven goal Premier League striker will not be moving to Old Trafford

Man United are very unlikely to complete a deal to sign Newcastle’s Callum Wilson during the current transfer window despite recent reports.

The Standard stated this week that Man United are amongst several Premier League clubs on alert as the Magpies could sell the English striker over the coming days.

Newcastle have issues with Financial Fair Play and will need to sell some of their stars over the next two transfer windows.

However, Man United have FFP issues of their own, with The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell reporting that the Red Devils will not be making any new signings as a result.

Football Insider have confirmed this by reporting that Wilson will not be moving to Old Trafford before the transfer window shuts as the Manchester club cannot afford him.

Newcastle want £20m for the striker and are only willing to accept permanent and obligation-to-buy offers for the 31-year-old.

The Englishman is a proven Premier League goalscorer and would have been a good short-term fit at Old Trafford. The Newcastle star has bagged seven goals in the league this season, despite missing large chunks of it due to injuries.

Erik ten Hag requires a new forward for the remainder of the campaign but it looks like nobody will be arriving, which could lead to a tough few months for the Dutch coach.