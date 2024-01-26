Bayern are understood to be ‘afraid’ of Arsenal potentially stealing their top target in Martin Zubimendi this summer, according to Christian Falk.

The Bavarians have prioritised the Spaniard ahead of last year’s top holding midfield target in Joao Palhinha.

Though it would appear that Mikel Arteta’s outfit has secured an early advantage in the race for the 24-year-old’s signature.

“Martin Zubimendi is the No.1 target for Bayern in front of Joao Palhinha,” the head of football at the BILD group exclusively informed CaughtOffside.

“He has a release clause of €60m, which is why he’s so interesting. Bayern Munich are pushing for him and it’s also interesting that Xabi Alonso is with the same agency. Bayern executives are watching him closely as a potential coach for the Bavarian outfit.

“Bayern also heard that Mikel Arteta is already talking to the player. They’re both Spanish as well, which is a big advantage for Arsenal!

“Bayern were very sure that they would lead the race for Zubimendi but now that Arsenal are there, they’re afraid of the Gunners and afraid that Mikel Arteta could take this player away, which had been a planned move for the summer.”

The Real Sociedad star is considered one of the top rising talents on the globe – the best in his position, as argued by Spain’s national coach, Luis de la Fuente.

“Of course they can play together. for me they are the best midfielders in the world in their position. and they are perfectly compatible,” the former fullback was quoted as saying by Mundo Deportivo.

Advantage to Arsenal?

Bayern have quite a fair bit of ground to make up already, it seems, ahead of the opening of the summer window.

Should Thomas Tuchel still remain the head coach at the Allianz Arena, however, one can reasonably expect this to be a serious priority given his repeated calls for a new No.6.

With Joshua Kimmich’s future in Germany far from certain – even more so.