Brentford already planning potential Ivan Toney replacement; can sign him for £27.7m this summer

With Ivan Toney likely to be the subject of intense interest from Premier League clubs this summer, it appears Brentford are already planning with the future in mind.

Christian Falk reported that the Bees’ interest in Maximilian Beier remains ‘very concrete’, with the club testing the waters for a potential January transfer.

“There’s still very concrete interest from Brentford in Maximilian Beier. I heard they asked if he wanted to move in the current window,” the German reporter informed CaughtOffside in his exclusive column.

“They were open to spending €30m on him but he doesn’t want to go just yet as he’s aware he’s being watched by many Premier League clubs including Burnley, Everton and Liverpool. He wants to see what will happen in the summer.

“At the moment, the release clause that he has in his contract isn’t active in the winter – just for the summer, at which point it will be €32.5m. Not far away from €30m!

“Every year he stays at Hoffenheim it goes down by €2.5m, so it’s getting cheaper and Beier knows he has many chances for the next step but he doesn’t want to make it this winter.”

The German striker has been in fine form in 2023/24, registering 12 goal contributions in 19 games (across all competitions), at a rate of one goal or assist every 101.91 minutes.

MORE: Nottingham Forest could be about to sign potentially ‘world-class’ player; current club has one demand

Plenty of suitors for Toney

Arsenal’s interest in Ivan Toney has been very well documented in recent times and one report from The Athletic (via the Metro) also warns that Thomas Frank’s outfit must keep an eye trained on Manchester United.

With the striker’s contract set to expire in the summer of 2025, it seems the stage is being set for an exit beyond May.

Having a talent like Beier – whom clubs like Liverpool are also said to have taken an interest in – ready to come in through the doors at that point would no doubt soften the blow.

Brentford had better move quickly, of course, given the centre-forward’s price-tag is dropping with every passing year.