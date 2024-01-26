Romelu Lukaku, whose time at AS Roma is coming to an end, might join Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League next summer, and the club is prepared to pay him €30 million annually.

Calciomercato claims that Al-Hilal may make a summer move for Romelu Lukaku after being impressed with the Belgian’s game this season.

The Chelsea player may depart AS Roma for the wealth of Saudi Arabia, where he is being offered a two-year contract worth €30 million annually.

Romelu Lukaku may leave Chelsea and AS Roma at the conclusion of the season, thus he will most likely join a new team. The Belgian striker, who may have previously desired a permanent move to Roma, is still on loan in the Italian city from the Blues. However, things are now different.

Chelsea and Roma may have discussed a permanent move as recently as December.

However, rumours of various types have been prompted by Jose Mourinho’s leaving. Without the Portuguese boss, Lukaku may feel uneasy and consider going on another trip outside of the Serie A team.

Al-Hilal may make a generous offer to the Belgian striker as part of their new strategy. The Saudi Pro League team is reportedly eager to offer him a net two-year contract of €30 million annually.

The reported wage is over three times his Chelsea package and more than three times his present salary. Lukaku may be tempted by the idea of leaving European football for the riches of the Saudi league.

Lukaku’s career at Chelsea appears to be done, which may have been the case when things became strained earlier in the summer. Following brief flirtations with Inter Milan and Juventus, the troubled attacker finalised his loan transfer to AS Roma.

Chelsea and Arsenal may compete for Victor Osimhen as they search for a new striker.

According to reports, the Blues have placed a price tag of €43 million on Lukaku, and they feel that accepting any lower will result in losses for them on the market.