According to 90min, Chelsea’s top defensive target for the summer transfer window is Sporting CP center-back Ousmane Diomande.

39-year-old Thiago Silva is in the last six months of his contract, while Chelsea plan to sell Trevoh Chalobah, either this month or in the summer. Although an extension for the seasoned Brazilian player has not been ruled out, Chelsea must obviously consider other options in the long run.

Scouts have been looking for a young defender who fits with the team’s current philosophy. Jean-Clair Todibo of Nice has also been considered, while Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace has been given some thought, which would see him make a comeback to Chelsea.

Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite has also been discussed internally but it is Diomande who has emerged as the front-runner as of right now, according to 90min.

Diomande, 20, has seen a quick ascent to fame. After making an impression while on loan in the second division of Portuguese football, he joined Sporting in January 2023 and soon cemented his place in the starting lineup.

Sporting have informed Chelsea that nothing can happen until Diomande’s €80 million (£69 million) release clause is activated. However, Sporting may change their mind in the summer.

20% of any selling proceeds are owed to Diomande’s former team, FC Midtjylland, and will be taken into account for any valuation that takes place outside of the release clause.

The Ivory Coast international, who is reportedly open to a move to Stamford Bridge, could see Chelsea activating the release clause in the summer transfer window.