Crystal Palace have been linked with a move for the Brazilian forward Luiz Henrique.

According to reports, Real Betis want to sell the player permanently and John Textor has now entered negotiations to sign him. The American could send him to Crystal Palace this month.

Crystal Palace could certainly use more quality and technical ability in the final third, and the Real Betis winger could prove to be a useful acquisition for them during the second half of the campaign.

The winger has produced three assists in 13 league appearances for the Spanish club this season and he has not been a regular starter for the La Liga outfit.

He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and Crystal Palace might be able to provide him with that opportunity.

A move to the Premier League will be an exciting opportunity for him, and he will be determined to showcase his qualities at a high level.