Erik Ten Hag confirms Man United star will make debut against Newport County

Erik Ten Hag has confirmed that backup goalkeeper Altay Bayindir will start against Newport County in Sunday’s FA Cup fourth-round tie.

The Red Devils are set to travel to one of the competition’s lowest-ranked teams, and although the Premier League giants will be expected to win, there is always the pressure of the cup.

And according to the United manager, one player who will have to cope with that pressure, as well as the pressure of making his debut, is summer-signing Bayindir.

Joining from Fenerbache seven months ago, Bayindir, 25, has had to be patient when it comes to making his debut for the club. The Turkish shot-stopper’s wait is set to end this weekend though.

“He will be in the goal,” Ten Hag told reporters, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

“What we can expect for him, he waits for his chance but he is experienced. He played in a big club in Turkey under big pressure.

“He knows how to deal with it, and we were convinced. So we are looking forward to Sunday. Altay has waited for his chance and this is his moment.”

Bayindir’s chance comes while Andre Onana is away on international duty representing Cameroon in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Fans will be hoping to see a solid performance from their number two, who may have his sights set on the side’s number one jersey following what has been an up-and-down start from Onana.