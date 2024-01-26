Erik ten Hag delivers blow to Manchester United transfer hopes

The Dutch manager has stated that there won’t be any moves in this window to bring in a new number nine.

The Red Devils find themselves in eighth place in the Premier League table and 11 points outside of the top four places.

It has been obvious that their biggest issue during the first half of the season was their misfiring front line with marquee summer signing Rasmus Hojlund struggling to get off the mark.

The striker has since added two goals to his Premier League tally but if their goalscoring output doesn’t improve during the second half of the campaign, they could find themselves completely out of all European competitions.

There has been some speculation that the club could dip into the January market to bring in another forward but Erik ten Hag has completely shut down those links.

“I looked but there is no space,” he said in his press conference via Football365.

“There is no space for FFP to do something about this lack of quantity in the striker position.

“Of course, [Marcus] Rashford can play as a striker; we have some other alternatives and it’s clear that Anthony is out for a couple of months it’s a gap in our squad, clear.”