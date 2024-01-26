Thiago Alcantara could be on his way out at the end of the season with his contract set to expire in the summer.

Football fans were left stunned by the news that Jurgen Klopp would be stepping down from Liverpool once the season finishes.

In his emotional statement, the German manager stated that he is ‘running out of energy’ after nearly nine years in Merseyside.

With six trophies including a Champions League and Premier League title during his reign, Klopp will no doubt be keen on adding some more silverware before the season’s end.

However, he could be followed out the door by Spanish midfielder Thiago who has had his time at the club hindered by frequent injuries.

The 32-year-old’s contract will expire in the summer and according to Brazilian World Cup winner, Zinho via the Express, Thiago’s dad told him that there has been ‘no contact’ over a new deal.

The midfielder has not played a single minute yet this campaign with his last appearance in a Liverpool jersey coming near the end of last season, before he injured his hip.

With four new midfielders joining the club last summer, it may be the right time to move on for the Spaniard.