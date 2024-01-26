‘He built the club’ – Erik ten Hag praises Jurgen Klopp after departure announcement

The Manchester United boss has hailed the German manager after he announced he would be leaving Anfield at the end of the season.

Supporters were left stunned when news broke on Friday morning that Jurgen Klopp will be leaving Liverpool after nine years in charge at the club.

The German manager took over in 2015 after arriving from Borussia Dortmund and would go on to win six trophies including a Champions League and the clubs first ever Premier League title.

Conducting his press conference almost immediately after the news broke, Erik ten Hag praised the work Klopp has done and admitted that it is ‘no good’ for the Premier League.

‘It’s no good for the Premier League,’ he said via the Daily Mail.

‘So he has made an era there, he built the club, he brought the club back where they belong, so congratulations on that. He has done an amazing job in Liverpool.’

With his side currently at the top of the Premier League table, he will be hoping to end his era on a bang starting with an FA Cup clash this weekend before facing Chelsea on Wednesday in the Premier League.