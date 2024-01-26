“I was drunk” – OnlyFans model takes aim at disgraced ex-Premier League ace over “very strange experience”

Although Benjamin Mendy has long gone from the Premier League, stories of his escapades whilst at Man City are continuing to do the rounds.

The disgraced star stood accused of multiple counts of sexual assaults at his mansion, but was eventually cleared of all charges at Chester Crown Court.

OnlyFans model, Ali-Rose, has now decided to spill the beans on what she described as a “very strange experience” with Mendy which apparently took place at Riyad Mahrez’s house whilst he and his whole family were there.

In shining a light on what some football players get up to away from the pitch, she has not only opened herself up to ridicule, but brought into sharp focus what clubs evidently allow their playing staff to get away with when not on official duty with them.

“I have no idea whose house I’m rocking up to, I got inside, his (Mahrez) whole family is in there, Mendy is in there and they’re all drunk,” she said when speaking on the Reality Check podcast.

“I was literally not dressed for a family gathering. Eventually Mendy takes me away and starts speaking to me.”

It was at this point Ali-Rose recounts her sexual encounter with Mendy.

“[…] Like, I was enjoying myself, don’t get me wrong. I was drunk, I was very much party to it but it was a very strange experience,” she added.

“He still messages me now to this day, saying ‘come to France, come to Paris.’

“There is nothing in it for me. Even if there was financial gain, I don’t want it and don’t need it.”

Mendy is now trying to repair his personal and professional life in France, where he’s currently playing for Lorient.

He’ll likely not want reminding of the whole tawdry affair, however, Ali-Rose’s shocking revelations are likely to do exactly that.