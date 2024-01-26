“It is about FSG” – Jurgen Klopp clears up decision about future at press conference

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool confirmed on Friday that the German coach will leave the Merseyside club at the end of the season, leading to many discussions and debates about the big news. 

Fans and pundits have been discussing why Klopp is leaving, who could replace him, and how the Reds will fair once he moves on.

Many have suggested that Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group may have something to do with it but Klopp has cleared the American owners of being part of his decision.

At his press conference on Friday, Klopp said via Neil Jones: “I saw Jose Enrique, who I like a lot, say it is about FSG. I can tell you, absolutely, FSG has nothing to do with it.”

FSG brought Klopp to Liverpool in 2015 and it has been one of the best decisions they have ever made. The German coach has stated on several occasions that he has a great relationship with the Reds bosses and didn’t need their help to make this huge decision.

The Americans now have a difficult job on their hand to replace Klopp and it will become clearer in the coming months who that will be.

