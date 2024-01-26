Jurgen Klopp informs Liverpool fans he will leave in the summer

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he will leave the club at the end of the season.

The German manager revealed in an interview with the club’s media that he is running out of energy and he has decided to step down from his position at the end of the season.

He said: “I will leave the club at the end of the season. I can understand it’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment. I love absolutely everything about this club… I am convinced it’s a decision that I have to take. I am running out of energy… I am absolutely fine now but I know that I can’t do the job again and again and again. That’s the truth.”

A message to Liverpool supporters from Jürgen Klopp. pic.twitter.com/l7rtmxgOzt — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 26, 2024

Liverpool are currently pushing for a quadruple and they have already reached the finals of the Carabao Cup. They are in the knockout rounds of the FA Cup and the Europa League. They are also on top of the Premier League table.

It will be interesting to see how Klopp’s shocking revelation affects to morale of the team over the coming months.

The German manager has helped Liverpool end their wait for a Premier League trophy during his time at the club. He has also helped them win the UEFA Champions League title during his time at the club.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can replace him adequately now. Klopp is undoubtedly one of Liverpool’s greatest managers and FSG face an uphill challenge replacing him.