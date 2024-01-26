Jurgen Klopp makes huge “promise” to Liverpool fans once he leaves the Reds at the end of the season

Liverpool FC
Posted by

26 January 2024 will be a day Liverpool fans will not forget anytime soon as their legendary coach Jurgen Klopp announced he will be leaving at the end of the 2023/24 campaign. 

The German coach has spent nine years at Anfield and has brought the Merseyside club plenty of success, winning every trophy on offer over the 56-year-old’s reign.

Klopp will be known most for ending Liverpool’s 31-year wait for a Premier League title – a trophy many of the club’s younger supporters would have never seen their team win.

Speaking at his press conference today, Klopp made a huge promise to the fans by stating that he will never manage another English club.

“No club or country for a year. No other English club ever – I can promise that,” the Reds boss said via David Lynch.

Jurgen Klopp has brought huge success to Liverpool
More Stories / Latest News
“It is about FSG” – Jurgen Klopp clears up decision about future at press conference
Erik Ten Hag confirms Man United star will make debut against Newport County
Contract clause makes one managerial candidate the perfect Jurgen Klopp replacement at Liverpool

Liverpool fans would have known this even if Klopp didn’t say it as that is the type of person the German manager is.

Only the top clubs would have been able to attract the Liverpool boss anyway and most of them are rivals of the Reds, which would have ruled them out.

It is uncertain if Klopp will ever manage again following his reign at Anfield, but many feel the German national team could be his next destination ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

More Stories Jurgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.