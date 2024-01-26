La Liga giants weighing up a potential move for 30-year-old Arsenal ace

Thomas Partey continues to be linked with a move away from Arsenal.

The 30-year-old Ghana international has not been a regular starter for the Premier League club this season and he has played a total of 251 minutes in the league.

Arsenal could look to cash on him at the end of the season and a report from Marca claims that Barcelona are keeping tabs on his situation.

The Spanish giants could certainly use more quality and depth in the defensive midfield department, and the 30-year-old could prove to be a useful short-term acquisition if they can sign him for a reasonable price.

Partey has played in La Liga before with Atletico Madrid and the opportunity to join Barcelona could be an attractive proposition for him, especially if Arsenal are prepared to cash in on on the player.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few months. The Gunners are reportedly keeping tabs on the Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi as a potential alternative.

Arsenal will have to replace Partey adequately if they decide to sell him in the summer. They need to bring in a reliable partner for Declan Rice.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old midfielder will have until the end of the season to prove his doubters wrong and regain his place in the starting lineup. It will be interesting to see if he can convince Mikel Arteta to give him another opportunity at Arsenal.