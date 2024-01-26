Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks has been linked with a move away from the club this month.

Manager Andoni Iraola has already admitted that the player could be on the move and Leeds United are now keen on securing his services. The 26-year-old joined Bournemouth back in 2018 for a fee of around £11.5 million and he could prove to be a useful acquisition for Leeds.

He said: “The first part is what the player wants and then a lot of things have to happen. The club has to find a replacement, the financial numbers have to work for everyone. We’ll see what happens. The market is open for one more week.”

Brooks has struggled for regular game time at Bournemouth this season and he needs to play regularly at this stage of his career. If Leeds can promise him ample game time, it could be the ideal move for him right now.

Leeds are pushing for promotion to the Premier League and Brooks could be a useful option for them. The versatile attacking midfielder can operate as the number ten as well as a winger. He will add creativity and goals to the Leeds midfield.

A move to the championship might come across as a step down for the player but he needs to play every week.