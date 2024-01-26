Leicester set to finalise first January signing in the coming days

Leicester City are closing in on the signing of Inter Milan midfielder Stefano Sensi and could get a deal over the line in the next few days.

Perched at the top of the Championship table, Leicester City are well on their way to winning the league and gaining immediate promotion back up to the Premier League.

Their most recent draw with second-place Ipswich Town maintains their seven-point cushion at the top of the division as they are looking to reinforce their squad with a new January signing.

Enzo Maresca’s side has been heavily linked with a new midfielder and according to reports from FC Inter News via Football Fan Cast, they are close to finalising a move for Inter Milan’s, Sensi.

The Italian international has struggled to break into Inter’s squad, making only three Serie A appearances so far this season.

The 28-year-old could be the key to helping the Foxes seal a ticket back to the Premier League as they prepare for a hectic second half of the campaign.

Within the next week, the league leaders will face Birmingham, Swansea and Stoke City which will no doubt be a pivotal run of games.