Liverpool have concrete interest in 18-year-old attacker, but they need to move quickly

Liverpool are reportedly keen on the Swedish winger Momodou Sonko.

According to a report from Aftonbladet, the 18-year-old is on the radar of the Premier League club and they have been following him closely. However, they will need to make their move quickly in order to sign him.

BK Hacken have now received two offers for the player from Belgian clubs, Gent and Club Brugge. Both offers are thought to be lucrative proposals for the Swedish club and it will be interesting to see if they are prepared to sanction his departure.

If Liverpool are keen on securing his services, they should look to come forward with a substantial offer as well. The 18-year-old is a left-sided winger who will add pace, flair and goals to the Liverpool attack.

The Reds could certainly use more depth in the wide areas. Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz are the only specialist wingers at the club right now and Jurgen Klopp has had to field makeshift wingers during rotation and injuries.

The 18-year-old Swedish winger could prove to be long-term investment, and he could develop into a key player for Liverpool with the right coaching and guidance. Liverpool have a proven track record when it comes to grooming young players and Klopp could help the youngster fulfil his potential.

The two offers from the Belgian clubs are thought to be in the region of £4.5-5 million. Liverpool certainly have the financial muscle to pay substantially more for the player and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.