Gianluca Di Marzio claims that Manchester United will make an attempt to sign Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer during the summer transfer window.

Due to Financial Fair Play regulations, the Red Devils are now unable to make purchases and will instead wait until the end of the season to make any new additions.

The management has made finding a replacement centre-back their primary priority for the upcoming campaign, since Raphael Varane is expected to leave on a free transfer when his contract ends in June.

According to Di Marzio, who was speaking on Sky Sports’ Transfer Talk, United have been tracking Bremer for a number of months and have a significant interest in the Brazilian.

In the summer, the Red Devils are probably going to try to sign a new centre-back.

Bremer has become one of the best defenders in the Italian league. This season, the 26-year-old has been playing well for the Bianconeri. In every Serie A game, he has won 1.5 tackles, five duels, and more than four clearances.

United could have to pay a premium to sign him. Just last month, Bremer signed a new, long-term contract with Juventus. His current contract with the club expires in June 2028.

After three poor seasons, Juventus are back at the top of Serie A and will be eager to hang onto their valuable assets.

Although Bremer is only worth €50 million, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Bianconeri want up to €70 million in order to let him go.

Central defense is one of United’s priority positions as they aim to strengthen the squad and sign players to challenge for trophies under the leadership of new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.