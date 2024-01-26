Man Utd handed boost in their pursuit of attacker with 14-G/A this season

Manchester United are keen on signing the Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior at the end of the season.

According to a report from Mirror, Real Madrid are looking to make way for the French international attacker Kylian Mbappé and that could help the Red Devils sign the Brazilian international.

The report claims that Real Madrid might have to sacrifice Vinicius in order to sign the 2018 World Cup winner and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can take advantage of the situation and sign him.

The 23-year-old attacker is likely to cost a premium and Manchester United have been tipped to spend £130 million on him.

Vinicius Junior has established himself as a world-class player in recent seasons and he could transform Manchester United in the final third with his creativity, flair and goalscoring ability.

Manchester United will need a top class attacker in order to compete for major trophies and the Brazilian would be an upgrade on players like Jadon Sancho and Antony.

Both players have been quite underwhelming since joining Manchester United and the Red Devils need better players to compete with clubs like Manchester City and Arsenal.

It will be interesting to see if the Brazilian international is keen on a move to the Premier League.

The 23-year-old attacker has 10 goals and four assists to his name across all competitions this season and he has the ability to hit the ground running in the Premier League and improve Manchester United in the attack.

However, the Red Devils will need to secure Champions League qualification in order to attract elite young talents like him.