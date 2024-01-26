Man Utd keen on 27 year-old defender, Ten Hag would love to sign him

Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

According to a report from FC Inter News, Manchester United have the player on their radar and they could look to make a move for the 27-year-old Dutch international.

The Red Devils have Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot as their right-back options right now, but the former Crystal Palace defender has been linked with the move away from Old Trafford. The 27-year-old Inter Milan defender could prove to be a quality replacement for Wan-Bissaka.

Dumfries has a contract with the Italian club until the summer of 2025 and Inter Milan could be under pressure to sell him at the end of the season if he does not sign an extension with them. They will not want to lose the player on a free transfer next year.

The Dutch defender is prepared to sign a new contract with them, but he is demanding wages of around €5 million per season. It seems that Inter Milan do not want to sell out that kind of money for the player and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League could be an attractive proposition for the 27-year-old defender, and he will look at himself at the highest level. He is capable of operating as the right back as well as a wing back. His arrival would not only add more depth and quality to the side, he will also add some tactical flexibility.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are not the only club keen on signing him and they will face competition from German champions Bayern Munich. The report from FC Inter News claims that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is an admirer of the Dutch international defender and he would love to sign his compatriot.