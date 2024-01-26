Marcus Rashford misses training due to illness after video emerges of Man United star partying in Belfast

Marcus Rashford missed Man United training on Friday ahead of their FA Cup clash with Newport County on Sunday due to illness but videos of the England international partying have emerged.

Erik ten Hag confirmed the Man United star’s absence at his press conference, stating via JOE: “This morning, Rashford was ill, and Evans was ill. So we have to see how they recover, but we have, for the rest, players returning, like Martinez, like Shaw, like Maguire, like Casemiro, which is a good thing.”

Follwing these comments videos emerged on social media of Rashford partying in Belfast, leading to many fans questioning if the forward is really ill.

This is not a good look for Rashford as if he is genuinely sick, these videos contradict it.

Rashford through illness? He was out in Belfast last night? https://t.co/1IGvJP1S9y pic.twitter.com/qO78BSTQqM — daniel (@ManYooDan) January 26, 2024

Rashford is said to have visited NIFL Premiership side Larne, where his former Manchester United teammate Roshaun Williams now plays, before his night out and it may be the reason for his trip.

Ten Hag will hope the 26-year-old is fit for Sunday’s FA Cup clash with Newport County as the competition is the last one the Manchester club can win this season and they may need goals from the English star.